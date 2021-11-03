Brainstorm your design

Which are the best techniques to brainstorm you web design with others. And how effective it is?
For me personally, I tend to write down (or write up a list of features) what I want my application to look and function like. If the feature doesn’t sound do-able, I’ll scratch it off my notes. When I create the application, I’ll start off small like writing a small 1 single file to test certain logic or feature. Then if I see the results I want, I’ll then write up a class and make it a little more advanced.
I usually start by creating a common menu then linking to blank pages to be filled with content.
I don’t usually start with the visuals right away. I tend to do the logic first. Then I’ll use Boostrap or something to do the visuals later.
It is not visuals that is started.
Create a folder with the project name and a “Hello world” page which includes/requires the incs/_menu.php.
The “_menu.php” file starts with declaring an array of menu items which are converted to HTML Nav links.
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
$items = [
‘Home’,
‘About’,
‘Contact’,
‘Idea-001’,
‘Idea-002’,
];
// for each loop to create Nav menu items
That makes more sense now. Your initial comment sounded like you start with the visuals first. I typically head to the drawing board before I start on anything. That way, I can always change something in my notes rather then winging it and adding in random features on the go.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.