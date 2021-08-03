Brainstorm your design

Which are the best techniques to brainstorm you web design with others. And how effective it is?
For me personally, I tend to write down (or write up a list of features) what I want my application to look and function like. If the feature doesn’t sound do-able, I’ll scratch it off my notes. When I create the application, I’ll start off small like writing a small 1 single file to test certain logic or feature. Then if I see the results I want, I’ll then write up a class and make it a little more advanced.
I usually start by creating a common menu then linking to blank pages to be filled with content.
I don’t usually start with the visuals right away. I tend to do the logic first. Then I’ll use Boostrap or something to do the visuals later.