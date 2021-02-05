Bottom and right border with no border padding

I am trying to replicate something as shown in the above image. Live URL
Could not succeed. some Pseudo or Knack is needed?
Are you trying to make this :
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc;
padding:none;
For the padding, you don’t even have to write it out. If you don’t write out the padding, it would still be the same, which is the default 0px.
I was able to fix it by changing the HTML structure to→
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">HOME</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">WHATS THAT</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">TOPICS</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">PRICING</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">TICKETS</div></div>
From →
<div class="navlist">HOME</div>
<div class="navlist">WHATS THAT</div>
<div class="navlist">TOPICS</div>
<div class="navlist">PRICING</div>
<div class="navlist">TICKETS</div>
Yet could not align text in center + could not distribute available width of nav with certain uniformity.
Slightly off-topic, you shouldn’t use ALLCAPS for your menu items, some screen readers read out each letter as though they are initials. Use CSS to transform to capitals.
text-transform: uppercase;
@Gandalf good point, but I have seen some menu items in all caps too.
Sadly, just because you see something on a website, that doesn’t make it good practice. There is an awful lot of bad code about, and far too many inaccessible websites.
This was not off-topic, but some remarkable takeaway of the day. Thanks!
Shouldn’t you be applying the hover effect to
section a?
I have done it but that doesnt gives anticipated result.