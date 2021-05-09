Bottom and right border with no border padding

Hi, @TechnoBear,
Thank you for your insight.
No technology is difficult if you practice a lot. I had got some Knack on JS/Jquery in the Month of August, but then I left learning, and since the technology has yet not become part of my system and was not wired deeply within me so I forget most of the things.
Learning also becomes difficult when you are in self and self tutor mode. You work in a company they give you live assignments and you are forced to learn.
Self-learning has its own comfort zone, sometimes causal attitude.
I still believe that most of the learning is in small bites and through Hit and trial. So now I am trying to explore as many methods as I can especially to give some curve to JS/Jquery learning.