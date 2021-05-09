Bottom and right border with no border padding

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I think there are propagation and delegation issue because after unhovering it the initial state is not stored + It is impacting all →

You add a style on hover but you don’t remove anything when you are not hovering. You need the hover in and hover out handler method. You also need to find the element inside the element that triggered the hover event and you can do that with $(this) and .find(). You were getting the whole row of anchors in your example.

$(".navlist").hover( function () {//hover in $(this).find("a").css("color", "white"); }, function () {// hover out $(this).find("a").css("color", "inherit"); } );

Of course you shouldn’t really change styles with JS but rather add and remove classes instead and avoid specificity issues later down the line.

However you don’t need any of that rubbish as you can do it all in css anyway.