Bottom and right border with no border padding

I am trying to replicate something as shown in the above image. Live URL
Could not succeed. some Pseudo or Knack is needed?
Are you trying to make this :
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc;
padding:none;
For the padding, you don’t even have to write it out. If you don’t write out the padding, it would still be the same, which is the default 0px.
I was able to fix it by changing the HTML structure to→
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">HOME</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">WHATS THAT</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">TOPICS</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">PRICING</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">TICKETS</div></div>
From →
<div class="navlist">HOME</div>
<div class="navlist">WHATS THAT</div>
<div class="navlist">TOPICS</div>
<div class="navlist">PRICING</div>
<div class="navlist">TICKETS</div>
Yet could not align text in center + could not distribute available width of nav with certain uniformity.
Slightly off-topic, you shouldn’t use ALLCAPS for your menu items, some screen readers read out each letter as though they are initials. Use CSS to transform to capitals.
text-transform: uppercase;
@Gandalf good point, but I have seen some menu items in all caps too.
Sadly, just because you see something on a website, that doesn’t make it good practice. There is an awful lot of bad code about, and far too many inaccessible websites.
This was not off-topic, but some remarkable takeaway of the day. Thanks!
Shouldn’t you be applying the hover effect to
section a?
I have done it but that doesnt gives anticipated result.
Did you mean something like this?
I think I must have misunderstood because thats more or less how it comes out of the box
You did it in master stroke with immense simplicity.
Hi there, You have given the solution in a very crisp way, but i was in the middle of trying something with JQuery. Like this →
$(".navlist").hover(function() {
$(".navspan a").css("color","white");
});
I think there are propagation and delegation issue because after unhovering it the initial state is not stored + It is impacting all →
What will be the course correction to eliminate undesired result.
Why use jQuery for something that can be done in CSS. In fact, all you’re doing is using jQuery to add CSS rules. It doesn’t make much sense to me.
Every language, be it CSS, jQuery, JS…etc has its own set of rules. My feeling is, that you should only use one if another doesn’t suffice your needs. Else if it does, then why make things harder for yourself? When there’s an easier route, take it.