Bottom and right border with no border padding

I am trying to replicate something as shown in the above image. Live URL
Could not succeed. some Pseudo or Knack is needed?
Are you trying to make this :
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc;
padding:none;
For the padding, you don’t even have to write it out. If you don’t write out the padding, it would still be the same, which is the default 0px.
I was able to fix it by changing the HTML structure to→
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">HOME</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">WHATS THAT</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">TOPICS</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">PRICING</div></div>
<div class="navlist"><div class="navspan">TICKETS</div></div>
From →
<div class="navlist">HOME</div>
<div class="navlist">WHATS THAT</div>
<div class="navlist">TOPICS</div>
<div class="navlist">PRICING</div>
<div class="navlist">TICKETS</div>