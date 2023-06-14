Border radius and first child

One the above code I am populating HTML through Javascript, but I am confused by this code which accidentally delivers what I had visualized:
.calendar:first-child {
border-top-left-radius: 15px;
border-top-right-radius: 15px;
border-bottom-left-radius: 15px;
border-bottom-right-radius: 15px;
/* border: 1px solid red; */
}
The first child of the calendar class is the first button element then how come all edges are getting border?
ralphm
2
There’s something wrong with your Pen link. Can you update the URL?
1 Like
ralphm
5
No, that’s not what the code does.
.calendar:first-child means the first
.calendar element. So if you had other calendars following it, they wouldn’t get rounded corners.
So, to repeat,
calendar:first-child targets a calendar element that is the first one inside its container. It has nothing to do with the
.button elements inside the calendar.
1 Like
Sir, Calendar first child(.calendar:first-child) is this container →
<div class="calendar one" data-no-of-days="70">
or
<div class="button">