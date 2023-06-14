Border radius and first child

HTML & CSS
1


One the above code I am populating HTML through Javascript, but I am confused by this code which accidentally delivers what I had visualized:

.calendar:first-child {
  border-top-left-radius: 15px;  
  border-top-right-radius: 15px;  
  border-bottom-left-radius: 15px;  
  border-bottom-right-radius: 15px; 
  /* border: 1px solid red; */
}

The first child of the calendar class is the first button element then how come all edges are getting border?

2

There’s something wrong with your Pen link. Can you update the URL?

3

Yes, https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/pen/rNQOQyG?editors=1010

5

No, that’s not what the code does. .calendar:first-child means the first .calendar element. So if you had other calendars following it, they wouldn’t get rounded corners.

calendar
calendar926×540 21.9 KB

So, to repeat, calendar:first-child targets a calendar element that is the first one inside its container. It has nothing to do with the .button elements inside the calendar.

6

Sir, Calendar first child(.calendar:first-child) is this container →

<div class="calendar one" data-no-of-days="70">
or
<div class="button">