Border radius and first child



One the above code I am populating HTML through Javascript, but I am confused by this code which accidentally delivers what I had visualized:

.calendar:first-child { border-top-left-radius: 15px; border-top-right-radius: 15px; border-bottom-left-radius: 15px; border-bottom-right-radius: 15px; /* border: 1px solid red; */ }

The first child of the calendar class is the first button element then how come all edges are getting border?