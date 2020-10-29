Bootstrap vallidator not working for jquery dialog

I have the following bootstrap validations working fine for my form with id="validateForm" .

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type"> <meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding"> <script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js'></script> </head> <body> <div id="wrapper"> <div id="page-wrapper"> <div class="container-fluid"> <!-- Page Heading --> <div class="row" id="main" > <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-12 well " style="padding:0px;" id="content" > <h3>My heading!<img style="margin: 8px;" src="images/Sign-Info-icon.png" width="20" height="20" id="informationIcon" /></h3> </div> <!-- BEGIN Bootstrap form testing--> <form class="form-horizontal" id="validateForm" method="POST" onsubmit="return false"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4"> <div class="form-group"> <div class="input-group"> <label class="control-label">Select your company:</label> <select id = "companylist" name="userCompanylist" class="form-control" > <option value=" " >Please select your company</option> </select><span class="input-group-btn"><button id="myBtn" type="button" style="margin-top:27px;" class="btn btn-success">Add New Company</button></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label">Select your employee sets:</label> <select id = "employeeSetlist" name="employeeSets" class="form-control" > <option value=" " >Please select employee set</option> </select> </div> </div> </div> </form> <!-- END form testing--> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> <!-- For Dialog Begins --> <div id="add_dialog" title="Add New Company" style="display:none;"> <form id="validateDialog"> <p> <b>Name:</b><br/> <input id="companyName" type="text" name="nameOfCompany" /> </p> <p><b>Description:</b> <!-- <input id = "companyDescription" type="text" name="description" /> --> <textarea id="companyDescription" name="companyDescription" rows="4" cols="20"></textarea> </p> </form> </div> <!-- For Dialog Code Ends --> </div> <!-- /#page-wrapper --> </div><!-- /#wrapper --> < <script type="text/javascript"> //Initialize function when document 'is ready' $(document).ready(function() { //BEGIN FORM Validations $('#validateForm').bootstrapValidator({ feedbackIcons: { valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok', invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove', validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh' }, fields: { employeeSets: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please select a employee set' } } }, userCompanylist: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please select a company' } } } , } }); //END FORM Validations //BEGIN DIALOGE FORM validations /* $('#validateDialog').bootstrapValidator({ feedbackIcons: { valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok', invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove', validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh' }, fields: { nameOfCompany: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please enter company name' } } }, companyDescription: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please enter description' } } } , } }); */ //END DIALOGE FORM validations }); </script> </body> </html>

I am trying to do the same validations for the jQuery dialog as well. and hence I added the validations for the form with id="validateDialog" . The block of code that I added is as follows (this is commented out in the above code):

//BEGIN DIALOG FORM validations $('#validateDialog').bootstrapValidator({ feedbackIcons: { valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok', invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove', validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh' }, fields: { nameOfCompany: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please enter company name' } } }, companyDescription: { validators: { notEmpty: { message: 'Please enter description' } } } , } }); //END DIALOG FORM validations

And it started throwing following error in the console.This error is shown i n the console as soon as the page loads and I haven’t even opened the dialog at this point of time.How to fix this?

Uncaught InternalError: too much recursion jQuery 5 _getMessageContainer https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js:12 _getMessageContainer https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js:12 _getMessageContainer https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js:12 _getMessageContainer https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js:12 _getMessageContainer https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js:12

Screenshot below:

Note: I have removed lot of libraries related declarations for brevity purpose.