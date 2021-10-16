Bootstrap V3 and media query 1080x1920

toplisek: toplisek: Is it possible to control only 1080x1920?

Who has a monitor that is 1920px tall? Your question needs a bit more elaboration as it doesn’t really add up

A max-width:1080px media query applies to widths of 1080px or less whereas min-width:1080px media queries refer to 1080px and larger. It is very unlikely that you would want a media query just for 1080px but not 1079px or 1081px?

Your inputs should be adjusting to screen width automatically if done properly so do you have an example of the problem you are trying to overcome?

Without context we will just be guessing what you want. You can control media queries by width and height but responsive design isn’t usually that specific and it may be that there are better ways to do this.