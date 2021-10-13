Bootstrap V3 and media query 1080x1920

Need to know how to set specific media query inside CSS. 1920x1080 will be the same width of input but when moving into 1080x1920 I have to control width.
Is it possible to control only 1080x1920?
Sure. You can add a media query
@media only screen and (max-width: 1020px) {...}
Bootstrap has a built in breakpoint at 992px, so you can use the appropriate size marks (-sm, etc) as well
Thank you for the message. I will test.