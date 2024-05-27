Bootstrap Tree View doesn’t search properly. I am searching for “954116679 (FSP)” but it returns 0 matches found

JavaScript
I am using Bootstrap Tree View whose URL is https://github.com/jonmiles/bootstrap-treeview?tab=readme-ov-file

var globalFinalArray = [
  {
    "text": "<b>Name:</b> Allied Media Projects, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 010559608, <b>Aka:</b> AMP, <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
    "href": "#Allied Media Projects, Inc.",
    "tags": [
      1
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Decolonizing Wealth Project, <b>EIN:</b> 010559608 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project,Non-Profit Organization",
        "href": "#Decolonizing Wealth Project",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Name:</b> Northern California Grantmakers, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355, <b>Aka:</b> NCG, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
    "href": "#Northern California Grantmakers",
    "tags": [
      1
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> California Criminal Justice Funders Group, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#California Criminal Justice Funders Group",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Name:</b> Richmond Community Foundation, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754, <b>Aka:</b> RCF Connects; fka: Richmond Children's Foundation, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
    "href": "#Richmond Community Foundation",
    "tags": [
      2
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Healthy Contra Costa, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#Healthy Contra Costa",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      },
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Reimagine Richmond, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#Reimagine Richmond",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Name:</b> Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 954116679, <b>Aka:</b> Social & Environmental Entrepreneurs, SEE, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
    "href": "#Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc.",
    "tags": [
      3
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Boyle Heights Beat, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#Boyle Heights Beat",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      },
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Brown Issues, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#Brown Issues",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      },
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Funders for Justice, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#Funders for Justice",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    "text": "<b>Name:</b> WHITTIER PRIDE, <b>EIN:</b> 871604434, <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
    "href": "#WHITTIER PRIDE",
    "tags": [
      1
    ],
    "nodes": [
      {
        "text": "<b>Name:</b> Midnight Books Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 871604434 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
        "href": "#Midnight Books Inc.",
        "tags": [
          0
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
]

        function displayTree() {
            try
            {
                var $searchableTree = $('#organizationsTree').treeview({data:globalFinalArray,levels:100,expandIcon:'fas fa-plus-square',collapseIcon:'fas fa-minus-square',nodeIcon:'',selectedIcon:'',checkedIcon:'fas fa-check-square',uncheckedIcon:'fas fa-check-square',color:undefined,backColor:undefined,borderColor:undefined,onhoverColor:'#F5F5F5',selectedColor:'#FFFFFF',selectedBackColor:'#428bca',searchResultColor:'#D9534F',searchResultBackColor:undefined,enableLinks:false,highlightSelected:true,highlightSearchResults:true,showBorder:true,showIcon:true,showCheckbox:false,showTags:true,multiSelect:false});
                
                var search = function(e) {
                    var pattern = $('#input-search').val();
                    var options = {
                        ignoreCase: true,     // case insensitive
                        exactMatch: false,    // like or equals
                        revealResults: true,  // reveal matching nodes
                    };
                    var results = $searchableTree.treeview('search', [ pattern, options ]);

                    var output = '<p>' + results.length + ' matches found.</p>';
                    $.each(results, function (index, result) {
                        output += `<p>${index + 1} - ${result.text} </p>`;
                    });
                    $('#search-output').html(output);
                }

                $('#btn-search').on('click', search);
                $('#input-search').on('keyup', search);

                $('#btn-clear-search').on('click', function (e) {
                    $searchableTree.treeview('clearSearch');
                    $('#input-search').val('');
                    $('#search-output').html('');
                });

                $(".interface").show();
            }
            catch (ex)
            {
                alert("Error in displayTree(): " + ex.toString());
                return false;
            }
        }  



//Generated HTMl
<div id="organizationsTree" class="treeview"><ul class="list-group"><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="0" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="icon expand-icon fas fa-minus-square"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Allied Media Projects, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 010559608, <b>Aka:</b> AMP, <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization<span class="badge">1</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="1" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Decolonizing Wealth Project, <b>EIN:</b> 010559608 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project,Non-Profit Organization<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="2" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="icon expand-icon fas fa-minus-square"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Northern California Grantmakers, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355, <b>Aka:</b> NCG, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization<span class="badge">1</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="3" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> California Criminal Justice Funders Group, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="4" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="icon expand-icon fas fa-minus-square"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Richmond Community Foundation, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754, <b>Aka:</b> RCF Connects; fka: Richmond Children's Foundation, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization<span class="badge">2</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="5" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Healthy Contra Costa, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="6" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Reimagine Richmond, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="7" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="icon expand-icon fas fa-minus-square"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 954116679, <b>Aka:</b> Social &amp; Environmental Entrepreneurs, SEE, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization<span class="badge">3</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="8" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Boyle Heights Beat, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="9" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Brown Issues, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="10" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Funders for Justice, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="11" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="icon expand-icon fas fa-minus-square"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> WHITTIER PRIDE, <b>EIN:</b> 871604434, <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization<span class="badge">1</span></li><li class="list-group-item node-organizationsTree" data-nodeid="12" style="color:undefined;background-color:undefined;"><span class="indent"></span><span class="icon glyphicon"></span><span class="icon node-icon"></span><b>Name:</b> Midnight Books Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 871604434 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project<span class="badge">0</span></li></ul></div>