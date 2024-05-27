Bootstrap Tree View doesn’t search properly. I am searching for “954116679 (FSP)” but it returns 0 matches found

I am using Bootstrap Tree View whose URL is https://github.com/jonmiles/bootstrap-treeview?tab=readme-ov-file

var globalFinalArray = [ { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Allied Media Projects, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 010559608, <b>Aka:</b> AMP, <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization", "href": "#Allied Media Projects, Inc.", "tags": [ 1 ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Decolonizing Wealth Project, <b>EIN:</b> 010559608 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project,Non-Profit Organization", "href": "#Decolonizing Wealth Project", "tags": [ 0 ] } ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Northern California Grantmakers, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355, <b>Aka:</b> NCG, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization", "href": "#Northern California Grantmakers", "tags": [ 1 ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Name:</b> California Criminal Justice Funders Group, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#California Criminal Justice Funders Group", "tags": [ 0 ] } ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Richmond Community Foundation, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754, <b>Aka:</b> RCF Connects; fka: Richmond Children's Foundation, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization", "href": "#Richmond Community Foundation", "tags": [ 2 ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Healthy Contra Costa, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#Healthy Contra Costa", "tags": [ 0 ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Reimagine Richmond, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#Reimagine Richmond", "tags": [ 0 ] } ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 954116679, <b>Aka:</b> Social & Environmental Entrepreneurs, SEE, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization", "href": "#Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc.", "tags": [ 3 ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Boyle Heights Beat, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#Boyle Heights Beat", "tags": [ 0 ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Brown Issues, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#Brown Issues", "tags": [ 0 ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Funders for Justice, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#Funders for Justice", "tags": [ 0 ] } ] }, { "text": "<b>Name:</b> WHITTIER PRIDE, <b>EIN:</b> 871604434, <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization", "href": "#WHITTIER PRIDE", "tags": [ 1 ], "nodes": [ { "text": "<b>Name:</b> Midnight Books Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 871604434 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project", "href": "#Midnight Books Inc.", "tags": [ 0 ] } ] } ] function displayTree() { try { var $searchableTree = $('#organizationsTree').treeview({data:globalFinalArray,levels:100,expandIcon:'fas fa-plus-square',collapseIcon:'fas fa-minus-square',nodeIcon:'',selectedIcon:'',checkedIcon:'fas fa-check-square',uncheckedIcon:'fas fa-check-square',color:undefined,backColor:undefined,borderColor:undefined,onhoverColor:'#F5F5F5',selectedColor:'#FFFFFF',selectedBackColor:'#428bca',searchResultColor:'#D9534F',searchResultBackColor:undefined,enableLinks:false,highlightSelected:true,highlightSearchResults:true,showBorder:true,showIcon:true,showCheckbox:false,showTags:true,multiSelect:false}); var search = function(e) { var pattern = $('#input-search').val(); var options = { ignoreCase: true, // case insensitive exactMatch: false, // like or equals revealResults: true, // reveal matching nodes }; var results = $searchableTree.treeview('search', [ pattern, options ]); var output = '<p>' + results.length + ' matches found.</p>'; $.each(results, function (index, result) { output += `<p>${index + 1} - ${result.text} </p>`; }); $('#search-output').html(output); } $('#btn-search').on('click', search); $('#input-search').on('keyup', search); $('#btn-clear-search').on('click', function (e) { $searchableTree.treeview('clearSearch'); $('#input-search').val(''); $('#search-output').html(''); }); $(".interface").show(); } catch (ex) { alert("Error in displayTree(): " + ex.toString()); return false; } }