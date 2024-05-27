Bootstrap Tree View doesn’t search properly. I am searching for “954116679 (FSP)” but it returns 0 matches found

I am using Bootstrap Tree View whose URL is https://github.com/jonmiles/bootstrap-treeview?tab=readme-ov-file
var globalFinalArray = [
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Allied Media Projects, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 010559608, <b>Aka:</b> AMP, <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
"href": "#Allied Media Projects, Inc.",
"tags": [
1
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Decolonizing Wealth Project, <b>EIN:</b> 010559608 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project,Non-Profit Organization",
"href": "#Decolonizing Wealth Project",
"tags": [
0
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Northern California Grantmakers, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355, <b>Aka:</b> NCG, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
"href": "#Northern California Grantmakers",
"tags": [
1
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> California Criminal Justice Funders Group, <b>EIN:</b> 942761355 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#California Criminal Justice Funders Group",
"tags": [
0
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Richmond Community Foundation, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754, <b>Aka:</b> RCF Connects; fka: Richmond Children's Foundation, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
"href": "#Richmond Community Foundation",
"tags": [
2
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Healthy Contra Costa, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#Healthy Contra Costa",
"tags": [
0
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Reimagine Richmond, <b>EIN:</b> 943337754 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#Reimagine Richmond",
"tags": [
0
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 954116679, <b>Aka:</b> Social & Environmental Entrepreneurs, SEE, <b>COI Workflow:</b> Independent Review Committee (IRC), <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
"href": "#Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Inc.",
"tags": [
3
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Boyle Heights Beat, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Notification, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#Boyle Heights Beat",
"tags": [
0
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Brown Issues, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Board Approval, <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#Brown Issues",
"tags": [
0
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Funders for Justice, <b>EIN:</b> 954116679 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#Funders for Justice",
"tags": [
0
]
}
]
},
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> WHITTIER PRIDE, <b>EIN:</b> 871604434, <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> , <b>Categories:</b> Non-Profit Organization",
"href": "#WHITTIER PRIDE",
"tags": [
1
],
"nodes": [
{
"text": "<b>Name:</b> Midnight Books Inc., <b>EIN:</b> 871604434 (FSP), <b>Aka:</b> , <b>COI Workflow:</b> Executive Team Review Committee (ETRC), <b>Categories:</b> Fiscally Sponsored Project",
"href": "#Midnight Books Inc.",
"tags": [
0
]
}
]
}
]
function displayTree() {
try
{
var $searchableTree = $('#organizationsTree').treeview({data:globalFinalArray,levels:100,expandIcon:'fas fa-plus-square',collapseIcon:'fas fa-minus-square',nodeIcon:'',selectedIcon:'',checkedIcon:'fas fa-check-square',uncheckedIcon:'fas fa-check-square',color:undefined,backColor:undefined,borderColor:undefined,onhoverColor:'#F5F5F5',selectedColor:'#FFFFFF',selectedBackColor:'#428bca',searchResultColor:'#D9534F',searchResultBackColor:undefined,enableLinks:false,highlightSelected:true,highlightSearchResults:true,showBorder:true,showIcon:true,showCheckbox:false,showTags:true,multiSelect:false});
var search = function(e) {
var pattern = $('#input-search').val();
var options = {
ignoreCase: true, // case insensitive
exactMatch: false, // like or equals
revealResults: true, // reveal matching nodes
};
var results = $searchableTree.treeview('search', [ pattern, options ]);
var output = '<p>' + results.length + ' matches found.</p>';
$.each(results, function (index, result) {
output += `<p>${index + 1} - ${result.text} </p>`;
});
$('#search-output').html(output);
}
$('#btn-search').on('click', search);
$('#input-search').on('keyup', search);
$('#btn-clear-search').on('click', function (e) {
$searchableTree.treeview('clearSearch');
$('#input-search').val('');
$('#search-output').html('');
});
$(".interface").show();
}
catch (ex)
{
alert("Error in displayTree(): " + ex.toString());
return false;
}
}
//Generated HTMl
