Hi there,

I have a bootstrap tooltip that appears on the bottom of an element, but I can’t get the arrow to point upwards.

This is what I have, which has the arrow pointing down.

Can anyone help me make the arrow point upwards?

I think it’s just the border part.

.tooltip.bs-tooltip-auto[x-placement^=bottom] .arrow::before, .tooltip.bs-tooltip-bottom .arrow::before { content: ""; border-width: 7px 7px 0; border-top-color: #fe0b5b; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; margin-bottom: 5px; }

Thanks