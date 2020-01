Hi all,

wondering if anybody can shed some light on this issue for me. I have a select tag in my HTML which is a drop down but there is 300+ items in the list when I open it on Desktop the drop down shows and it has a filter bar at the top of it but when I open it on mobile it opens the dropdown in the native iOS Select tool so it doesn’t show my search bar it just pops up at the bottom.

Is there a way to turn this off on mobile ?