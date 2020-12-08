Bootstrap navbar not opening on mobile

I have a bootstrap navbar that is not opening on mobile. Not sure what the issue is.
here is a codepen
https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/dyMRMmd
any ideas?
Remove the collapse class from the
nav element as you already have that class on the parent. The parent opens but the
nav element is still hidden and thus doesn’t show.
It should be this:
<nav class="navbar-collapse">
thanks Paul!
