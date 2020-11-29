Bootstrap navbar menu does not collapse after clicking

This is really a JS question but a quick google finds many similar solutions like this.

Add this snippet of JS before the closing body tag.

<script> $(".navbar-collapse a").click(function () { $(".navbar-collapse").collapse("hide"); }); </script>

Note that if you are doing ‘in page’ linking/scrolling and using a fixed menu then your scroll destination gets hidden under the fixed navigation. You can offset this with a relatively new css property called scroll-margin-top.

e.g. For your PedBooks element you wouild do this:

#PedBooks{scroll-margin-top:5rem;}

You would need to do the same for the other in page links.