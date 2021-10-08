Bootstrap multiple select

I really likt this

you can scroll through the options using mouse/arrow keys
When I try to copy it I ran into a problem.
at first glance, everything seems great, but when I make a selection,
How do I figure out what the cause of this is?

It seems to work like bootstraps example when I disable this

<link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/style.css" type="text/css" />

I’m looking but I dont see what the conflict is, am I missing something?

a { color:#999 }
a:hover { color:#000; text-decoration:none }
.card-header img {
	height:30px;
}
label {
	font-weight:bold;
}
.content ol {
    -webkit-column-count: 2;
    -moz-column-count: 2;
    column-count: 2;
	margin-bottom:30px;
}
.alert-secondary {
    background-color: rgba(0,0,0,.03);
}
 .overlay {
  position: fixed;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
  transition: opacity 500ms;
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
}
.overlay:target {
  visibility: visible;
  opacity: 1;
}

.popup {
  margin: 150px auto;
  background: #fff;
  border-radius: 5px;
  width: 25%;
  position: relative;
  transition: all 5s ease-in-out;
}

.popup h2 {
  color: #333;
  font-family: Arial, sans-serif;
  margin-bottom:15px;
}
.popup .close {
  position: absolute;
  top: 10px;
  z-index:9;
  right: 30px;
  transition: all 200ms;
  font-size: 30px;
  font-weight: bold;
  text-decoration: none;
  color: #333;
}
.popup .close:hover {
  color: #768E99;
}
.popup .content {
  overflow: auto;
  margin-top:0;
}

@media screen and (max-width: 700px){
  .box{
    width: 70%;
  }
  .popup{
    width: 70%;
  }
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadeIn {
  from {opacity: 0;} 
  to {opacity: 1;}
}

@keyframes fadeIn {
  from {opacity: 0;}
  to {opacity:1 ;}
}
.badge-light {
	padding:.8em .5em;
}
option:checked {
    display: none;
}
.navbar-dark .navbar-text a:hover {
	color:black;
}
h3 {
	margin-bottom:10px;
}
.breadcrumb { padding-top:0 }
.breadcrumb-item.active {
   color: #999;
}