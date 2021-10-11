Bootstrap modal - display modals content in page as well as behaving like a modal

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

I would like to have the modal be clearly present in the page, display its content I mean but also behave like a modal and become active after a button has been triggered…

I’ve got some content that features at the bottom of the web page that. it’s not important enough to be clearly visible at the top, but what i would like is there to be a button at the top to trigger the modal when the button is pressed…

Working example - click the ( 121 reviews) for the widget to become active, scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see the content is at the bottom…

Modal type widget example

I’m having trouble recreating this using bootstrap modals …

Any pointers would nice…

Thank
Darren

#2

As far as I can see the bootstrap modal seems to work exactly like that?

Here’s a screenshot where I have just increased the height of the modal to test if it scrolls ok within the fixed viewport.

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 13.55.03
Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 13.55.03821×1146 56.4 KB

Do you have an example of where you have tried this?

#3

Ah right, my fault. I’m not being clear…

Using your example, just imagine that modal presented in the page already; with the title and text…but also on the page is a button that can trigger it to come to life so to speak…

the perfect example is like the url i suggested…though its not a modal, that’s the behavior im after…

Thanks
Darren

#4

As far as I can see the modal in that page you linked to is using an iframe for the reviews section and then uses an iframe in the modal. The content isn’t part of that page as such.

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 15.18.23
Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 15.18.231234×618 137 KB

If your page is not as complicated as the one above with dynamic content then I would suggest you just duplicate the required content so the modal can show it when required.

It may be possible to write your own modal script and grab the data from the page and duplicate in the modal but that’s not something that can be done by default in bootstrap. You can still open a bootstrap modal but then you’d need to write the script to pull the data into the modal.

I guess it would also be possible (if structure allowed) to simply fix position the existing content. here’s a proof of concept.

All in all if all you want to display is a few lines of content then it may be better to just duplicate it in the modal to start with :slight_smile:

#5

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.