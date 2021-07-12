Bootstrap modal - display modals content in page as well as behaving like a modal

Hi there,

I would like to have the modal be clearly present in the page, display its content I mean but also behave like a modal and become active after a button has been triggered…

I’ve got some content that features at the bottom of the web page that. it’s not important enough to be clearly visible at the top, but what i would like is there to be a button at the top to trigger the modal when the button is pressed…

Working example - click the ( 121 reviews) for the widget to become active, scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see the content is at the bottom…

Modal type widget example

I’m having trouble recreating this using bootstrap modals …

Any pointers would nice…

Thank
Darren

As far as I can see the bootstrap modal seems to work exactly like that?

Here’s a screenshot where I have just increased the height of the modal to test if it scrolls ok within the fixed viewport.

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 13.55.03
Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 13.55.03

Do you have an example of where you have tried this?

Ah right, my fault. I’m not being clear…

Using your example, just imagine that modal presented in the page already; with the title and text…but also on the page is a button that can trigger it to come to life so to speak…

the perfect example is like the url i suggested…though its not a modal, that’s the behavior im after…

Thanks
Darren