Bootstrap modal - display modals content in page as well as behaving like a modal

Hi there,

I would like to have the modal be clearly present in the page, display its content I mean but also behave like a modal and become active after a button has been triggered…

I’ve got some content that features at the bottom of the web page that. it’s not important enough to be clearly visible at the top, but what i would like is there to be a button at the top to trigger the modal when the button is pressed…

Working example - click the ( 121 reviews) for the widget to become active, scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see the content is at the bottom…

Modal type widget example

I’m having trouble recreating this using bootstrap modals …

Any pointers would nice…

Thank

Darren