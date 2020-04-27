Bootstrap modal appear after link is clicked and opens in a new window?

If the browser follows the link you will never see the modal! It will navigate away before the modal is shown.
e.g. Add this js to the end of your demo.
$('#exampleModalCenter').on('shown.bs.modal', function (e) {
var url = $('.button[data-target="#exampleModalCenter"]').attr("href");
var windowName = "popUp";
window.open(url, windowName);
});
What exactly are you trying to do here?
Do you want to show a modal first and then follow the link when the modal is closed? Or are you trying to open a modal in a new window?
Whichever of the above is required then you will certainly need js to do this.