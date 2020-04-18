Bootstrap file link not cdn

Hi
I want to download the boostrap folder and link to my HTML.
However - there are tones of css and js files in the download - which is the master css or js file to use in the doc?
I do not wish to use the CDN for offline dev work thx
The files you need are listed here.
If you want the all inclusive options you just need these files.
bootstrap.min.css
bootstrap.bundle.min.js
(There are non minified versions of the above if needed but I suggest you do not alter the main files at all but create your own custom css file for any over-rides or additional code.)
You will also need to include jquery separately as it is not included in the download.