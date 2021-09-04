"Bootstrap docs" sidebar nav -problems getting it to work!

I’d like to use a sidebar type navigation, similar in appearance and functionality as the one used on the Bootstrap 3 documentation page.

I’ve tried to dissect it from the HTML source and CSS, but it’s not easy as the CSS has been minimized, but I’ve managed to copy/paste it into a Codepen-pen:



There’s a page entitled Bootstrap docs sidebar explained which goes through the entire code for it, so I followed the examples and entered the code into a new codepen, but it doesn’t work like in the explanation. I’ve ensured that I’ve used Boostrap 3 as was likely they’d used here, but still no go:



The person who documented this [also made it available in JSFiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/KyleMit/v6zhz/53/

I tried to copy the HTML, CSS and JS from it and pasted it into an empty Codepen, but alas it doesn’t work there:

What am I doing wrong?,

EDIT: it seems to work now! I had to put the CDN link for jquery.js before bootstrap.min.js.

and furthermore : how do I make it work in Bootstrap 4?