"Bootstrap docs" sidebar nav -problems getting it to work!

HTML & CSS
#1

I’d like to use a sidebar type navigation, similar in appearance and functionality as the one used on the Bootstrap 3 documentation page.
I’ve tried to dissect it from the HTML source and CSS, but it’s not easy as the CSS has been minimized, but I’ve managed to copy/paste it into a Codepen-pen:

There’s a page entitled Bootstrap docs sidebar explained which goes through the entire code for it, so I followed the examples and entered the code into a new codepen, but it doesn’t work like in the explanation. I’ve ensured that I’ve used Boostrap 3 as was likely they’d used here, but still no go:

The person who documented this [also made it available in JSFiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/KyleMit/v6zhz/53/
I tried to copy the HTML, CSS and JS from it and pasted it into an empty Codepen, but alas it doesn’t work there:

What am I doing wrong?,
EDIT: it seems to work now! I had to put the CDN link for jquery.js before bootstrap.min.js.

and furthermore : how do I make it work in Bootstrap 4?

#2

Have a look here.

#4

I’ve scratched my head for a while to figure this out and it seems scrollspy isn’t part of the problem, but Affix.
According to the Bootstrap docs (“Migrating to Version 4”), Affix has been removed (which was part of Bootstrap 3), hence the issues I’m experiencing.

  • Dropped the Affix jQuery plugin.
  • We recommend using position: sticky instead. See the HTML5 Please entry for details and specific polyfill recommendations. One suggestion is to use an @supports rule for implementing it (e.g., @supports (position: sticky) { ... } )/
  • If you were using Affix to apply additional, non- position styles, the polyfills might not support your use case. One option for such uses is the third-party ScrollPos-Styler library.

From what I can see, this is the CSS code which affects Affix:

.fixed {
    position: fixed;
}

I believe the above tells me that I need to replace the Affix functionality in BS3 with something else, such as the polyfill from the HTML5 Please page, which is called StickyFill.
But then I read it’s no longer needed for modern browsers, and I’m not sure if this relates to my specific case where position: fixed is used, not position: sticky. Also I don’t want to lose support for older browsers.

Reading on I see Scrollpos-styler might be the solution I’m looking for. But then I read this (scroll down on that Scrollpos-Styler page):

Differentiation and Limitations

This script is designed to modify attributes OTHER THAN an element’s position. It doesn’t work well when changing positioning of an element. Switching between position:relative and position:fixed is exactly what position:sticky is designed for, and this script in no viable alternative. Refer to the documentation for details, and use polyfills for older browsers.

So in the end I’m utterly confused. What exactly do I need to do regarding Affix?

Here’s my forked Codepen with the CDN links updated to Bootstrap 4.6 and the header navbar updated, but otherwise unchanged: