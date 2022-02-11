"Bootstrap docs" sidebar nav -problems getting it to work!

PaulOB: PaulOB: pyxxel: pyxxel: But I wonder if I’ve made a structural mistake in my layout as the sidebar DIV I’ve coloured pink also has the topmost DIVs (1, 2, A) in the content column show up pink as well. You have coloured pink .leftrow which despite its name is not a left row but a whole container for both columns. You see the pink on divs 1,2,A simply because they are the ones that don’t have a background color. All the other divs are pink underneath the backgrounds you have set… You should have applied pink to .sticky-column instead.

I see what you mean.

Having now added borders and sorted out the colouring it makes understanding it easier.

pyxxel: pyxxel: the sidebar doesn’t work properly. Try clearing your cache after making changes.

Tried that, but didn’t make any difference. Maybe yet another Firefox bug, or something that happens only when trying it out in Codepen. It might go away when I do the final coding locally in a text editor.

pyxxel: pyxxel: . I’ve briefly read about CSS resets and wonder if this might be something I need to look closer into? Resets will not have anything to do with your issue and are just a means of getting some standard padding, margin on various elements plus a load of mostly unnecessary stuff.

OK, so for general Bootstrap use this isn’t anything I need to be concerned with?

It appears to have been more of an issue many years ago when I started looking into Bootstrap.

So to summarize: now I’ve got several sidebar layouts working pretty well and giving me choices depending on the amount of sidebar items and general functionality…

A) Sidebar-nav with auto-scrollbar

(scrollbar for sidebar-nav appears whenever the screen isn’t high enough to display all items. Is hidden otherwise)



Very nice! Works generally very well now.

B) Sidebar-nav with auto-scrollbar, alignment below header title

(same as “A” but with room for a header title above both the content and sidebar area)



Works well too, but for some reason the scrolling aligns to the top of the top-navbar and not underneath it. Adjusting the scrollspy alignment padding-top: and margin-top: values don’t change this.

Does it have something to do with where scrollspy “looks”?

body { position: relative; }

C) Sidebar-nav with auto-scrollbar, auto-hiding top-navbar when scrolling down

(auto-hiding top navbar means more vertical room for sidebar items)



Great in theory but doesn’t utilize the extra vertical space available once the top-navbar has been hidden. Maybe there’s a way to auto-expand the sidebar according to the available space, and still have the scrollbar appear when there’s no available space left?

D) Sidebar-nav with auto-scrollbar, auto-hiding top-navbar when scrolling down/reappars when scrolling up

(same as “C” but here the top navbar reappears when scrolling up a bit)



Same problem as with “C”. Also a problem where the top-navbar blocks the topmost sidebar items when being in the midst of the content somewhere and scrolling up a bit (so the top-navbar reappears).

It would be neat if the sidebar would automatically expand downwards IF there is a need for it instead of its scrollbar appearing, then IF there still isn’t enough room for all its items the scrollbar will appear.

And for this particular top-navbar setup, have the sidebar automatically slide up or down according to if the top-navbar is present or not.

Is there any way all this can be done, in CSS perhaps?

Also, I’m welcoming all suggestions and comments on which method would be most useful/functional for visitors.