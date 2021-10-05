"Bootstrap docs" sidebar nav -problems getting it to work!

pyxxel: pyxxel: So in the end I’m utterly confused. What exactly do I need to do regarding Affix?

You don’t seem to be following all the instructions from here:

getbootstrap.com Scrollspy Automatically update Bootstrap navigation or list group components based on scroll position to indicate which link is currently active in the viewport.

or here:

getbootstrap.com JavaScript Bring Bootstrap to life with our optional JavaScript plugins built on jQuery. Learn about each plugin, our data and programmatic API options, and more.

It looks like you need slim version of jquery for the scrollspy plugin.

The js is activated is with data attributes on the elements concerned and you need to attach them to the body tag. The body would also need position:relative applied. It’s in the documentation on the page I linked to.

It’s quite tricky to implement because you have to have it all pointing in the right place so I suggest that you start with the “Example with nested nav” from that above page and copy the html. Next view source and copy the relevant js or make sure you have the right files linked to from a cdn etc.

The nav will work with position:fixed but I’d need to double check that position:sticky will work also (position:sticky requires a different approach with the html and I have given you a codepen with a position:sticky example in another thread).

Look at the CSS on that bootstrap page using the devtools and see what css is being applied so that you can copy it.

As I said at the start bootstrap does not alleviate the need to have a deep understanding of CSS so its best if you keep trying yourself before I offer a solution. You can see from the examples on that bootstrap page that the nav is working and highlighted by the scrollspy (although it doesn’t collapse or open as that is your job to write in css using the class that the js adds).

If you can’t get anything to work then I will try and put up a stand alone version of the bootstrap example to show it working on its own. I’m a little pushed for time as these things do take a while to build even for an experienced user.