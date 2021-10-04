"Bootstrap docs" sidebar nav -problems getting it to work!

I’ve scratched my head for a while to figure this out and it seems scrollspy isn’t part of the problem, but Affix.
According to the Bootstrap docs (“Migrating to Version 4”), Affix has been removed (which was part of Bootstrap 3), hence the issues I’m experiencing.
- Dropped the Affix jQuery plugin.
- We recommend using
position: sticky instead. See the HTML5 Please entry for details and specific polyfill recommendations. One suggestion is to use an
@supports rule for implementing it (e.g.,
@supports (position: sticky) { ... } )/
- If you were using Affix to apply additional, non-
position styles, the polyfills might not support your use case. One option for such uses is the third-party ScrollPos-Styler library.
From what I can see, this is the CSS code which affects Affix:
.fixed {
position: fixed;
}
I believe the above tells me that I need to replace the Affix functionality in BS3 with something else, such as the polyfill from the HTML5 Please page, which is called StickyFill.
But then I read it’s no longer needed for modern browsers, and I’m not sure if this relates to my specific case where
position: fixed is used, not
position: sticky. Also I don’t want to lose support for older browsers.
Reading on I see Scrollpos-styler might be the solution I’m looking for. But then I read this (scroll down on that Scrollpos-Styler page):
Differentiation and Limitations
This script is designed to modify attributes OTHER THAN an element’s position. It doesn’t work well when changing positioning of an element. Switching between
position:relative and
position:fixed is exactly what
position:sticky is designed for, and this script in no viable alternative. Refer to the documentation for details, and use polyfills for older browsers.
So in the end I’m utterly confused. What exactly do I need to do regarding Affix?
Here’s my forked Codepen with the CDN links updated to Bootstrap 4.6 and the header navbar updated, but otherwise unchanged (UPDATE: no longer true as I’ve tried this out among other things, but without any success):