Bootstrap - Different behavior (hover/click)

I’m hoping that someone (cough @PaulOB) might be able to know some tricks that I don’t know of.

I’ve got an odd situation here I don’t know how to handle where I need to present the same data two different ways depending on whether they hover or if they click.

Note: I’m using Bootstrap. Non-negotiable.

Starting point , REALLY dumbed down here: https://codepen.io/davemaxwell/pen/NWRLoMX

I’ve got a menu with sub-menus. If the user clicks on the parent item, they want it to accordion down like in the menu1 in the example. Easy, peasy and done. HOWEVER, the curveball I’m running into is they also want to be able to hover over the parent item and have the hover behavior like in menu 2.

What I’ve been trying to figure out is how to have both behaviors off of one link while trying not to have duplicate markup(nor have BOTH items go at the same time). I’ve spent the past couple hours on it, and I certainly can’t figure it out.