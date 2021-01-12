Bootstrap - Different behavior (hover/click)

#1

I’m hoping that someone (cough @PaulOB) might be able to know some tricks that I don’t know of.

I’ve got an odd situation here I don’t know how to handle where I need to present the same data two different ways depending on whether they hover or if they click.

Note: I’m using Bootstrap. Non-negotiable.

Starting point , REALLY dumbed down here: https://codepen.io/davemaxwell/pen/NWRLoMX

I’ve got a menu with sub-menus. If the user clicks on the parent item, they want it to accordion down like in the menu1 in the example. Easy, peasy and done. HOWEVER, the curveball I’m running into is they also want to be able to hover over the parent item and have the hover behavior like in menu 2.

What I’ve been trying to figure out is how to have both behaviors off of one link while trying not to have duplicate markup(nor have BOTH items go at the same time). I’ve spent the past couple hours on it, and I certainly can’t figure it out.

#2

Yes that is the curveball, or in baseball terms… a greaseball.

I’m sure this must be a request from your client.

If I’m on a desktop and I hover over the menu (in order to get to it to click it) the menu opens as a hover menu should. How am I going to know that I can click it to do what’s already been done? That is, why would I want to click it to open a menu that is already open.

As we all know, mobile devices and small screens that don’t support hover get a click menu. But isn’t that for smaller screens by way of media queries. I mean I know you can have a click menu on desktops but it seems redundant to try and have a click-or-hover menu for desktops. I would expect one or the other.