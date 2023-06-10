Bootstrap contact form with ReCaptcha

It then goes on to say how (and this is the part I’m not sure about):

Configuration values to the contact form are passed in via Environment Variables.

The following variables need to be defined:

| Name

| Description

| FEEDBACK_HOSTNAME | Host name for SMTP server

| FEEDBACK_EMAIL | Email address to authenticate to SMTP server with

| FEEDBACK_PASSWORD | Password to authenticate to SMTP server with

| FEEDBACK_ENCRYPTION | If specified will use encryption. Valid values: TLS or SSL

| RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY | reCAPTCHA secret key.

| FEEDBACK_SKIP_AUTH | Optional If specified, will not authenticate with email/password |

Environment variables can be specified in a variety of ways.

For example, if using Apache (and mod_env is enabled), they can be specified in

.htaccess:

SetEnv FEEDBACK_HOSTNAME smtp.gmail.com SetEnv FEEDBACK_EMAIL me@gmail.com SetEnv FEEDBACK_PASSWORD my!password! SetEnv FEEDBACK_ENCRYPTION TLS SetEnv RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY 7823skdgjksd828sjdgkn

Tip: Environment Variables are used in [Sendmail.php]

(https://github.com/jonmbake/bootstrap3-contact-form/blob/master/library/sendmail.php). If you don’t want to use Environment Variables,

you can edit sendmail.php, replacing calls to #getenv with the corresponding configuration value like in this [Example Gist]

(https://gist.github.com/jonmbake/0e5b175a72ad9ba64167).

Variables can be defined in .htaccess or directly in the sendmail.php

I have very limited knowledge of .htaccess and wouldn’t know what to write to make this work, so I’m falling back to the sendmail.php

I’ve got my server hostname (is this what’s meant by Host name for SMTP server?)

I’ve got the email address I’d like mail sent to from the form, and the password I set for this email address when I created it.

I’ve also got details from my webhost about TLS SSL and post numbers.

So, when I look at the code for the sendmail.php posted below, is it correct to add my secret key here: => getenv(‘RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY’),

$captcha_post_data = http_build_query(array(‘secret’ => getenv(‘RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY’), ‘response’ => $_POST[“g-recaptcha-response”]));

and should it be entered exactly where it says RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY and while preserving the brackets and apostropies, or losing the brackets and apostropies?

As for host name for SMTP server, email address to send the mail, email password, I would enter these in the following block here, again with or without the brackets and colons?:

$mail->Host = getEnv(‘FEEDBACK_HOSTNAME’);

$mail->Username = getenv(‘FEEDBACK_EMAIL’);

$mail->Password = getenv(‘FEEDBACK_PASSWORD’);

and further down

$mail->Sender = getenv(‘FEEDBACK_EMAIL’);

$mail->setFrom($_POST[‘email’], $_POST[‘name’]);

$mail->addAddress(getenv(‘FEEDBACK_EMAIL’));

here is the complete sendmail.php

<?php /** * Sets error header and json error message response. * * @param String $messsage error message of response * @return void */ function errorResponse ($messsage) { header('HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error'); die(json_encode(array('message' => $messsage))); } /** * Pulls posted values for all fields in $fields_req array. * If a required field does not have a value, an error response is given. */ function constructMessageBody () { $fields_req = array("name" => true, "email" => true, "message" => true); $message_body = ""; foreach ($fields_req as $name => $required) { $postedValue = $_POST[$name]; if ($required && empty($postedValue)) { errorResponse("$name is empty."); } else { $message_body .= ucfirst($name) . ": " . $postedValue . "

"; } } return $message_body; } header('Content-type: application/json'); //do Captcha check, make sure the submitter is not a robot:)... $captcha_url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify'; $captcha_header = 'Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded'; $captcha_post_data = http_build_query(array('secret' => getenv('RECAPTCHA_SECRET_KEY'), 'response' => $_POST["g-recaptcha-response"])); // prefer cURL over #file_get_contents... if (function_exists('curl_init')) { $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $captcha_url); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array($captcha_header)); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $captcha_post_data); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); $result = json_decode(curl_exec($ch)); curl_close($ch); } else { $opts = array('http' => array( 'method' => 'POST', 'header' => $captcha_header, 'content' => $captcha_post_data ) ); $context = stream_context_create($opts); $result = json_decode(file_get_contents($captcha_url, false, $context, -1, 40000)); } if (!$result->success) { errorResponse('reCAPTCHA checked failed! Error codes: ' . join(', ', $result->{"error-codes"})); } //attempt to send email $messageBody = constructMessageBody(); require './vender/php_mailer/PHPMailerAutoload.php'; $mail = new PHPMailer; $mail->CharSet = 'UTF-8'; $mail->isSMTP(); $mail->Host = getEnv('FEEDBACK_HOSTNAME'); if (!getenv('FEEDBACK_SKIP_AUTH')) { $mail->SMTPAuth = true; $mail->Username = getenv('FEEDBACK_EMAIL'); $mail->Password = getenv('FEEDBACK_PASSWORD'); } if (getenv('FEEDBACK_ENCRYPTION') == 'TLS') { $mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls'; $mail->Port = 587; } elseif (getenv('FEEDBACK_ENCRYPTION') == 'SSL') { $mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl'; $mail->Port = 465; } $mail->Sender = getenv('FEEDBACK_EMAIL'); $mail->setFrom($_POST['email'], $_POST['name']); $mail->addAddress(getenv('FEEDBACK_EMAIL')); $mail->Subject = $_POST['reason']; $mail->Body = $messageBody; //try to send the message if($mail->send()) { echo json_encode(array('message' => 'Your message was successfully submitted.')); } else { errorResponse('An unexpected error occured while attempting to send the email: ' . $mail->ErrorInfo); } ?>

If you can offer any advice I’d be very grateful.