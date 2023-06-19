Bootstrap Contact Form. How to add a dropdown field

Hello. I’m working with the Bootstrapious Recaptcha Contact Form:

https://bootstrapious.com/p/how-to-build-a-working-bootstrap-contact-form

After unpacking, the download includes 2 variations of the form

https://cleardirectionhypnotherapy.co.uk/recaptcha/index-bootstrap3.html

https://cleardirectionhypnotherapy.co.uk/recaptcha/index.html

For the purposes of testing, I’ve entered my site key and secret key into each form and both successfully send messages to my designated email address.

What I’d like is to add an additional field to the forms with a dropdown asking the visitor to select either ‘general enquiry’ or ‘webmaster’.

Please can anyone explain how this can be done with code examples and how to integrate these into my existing form HTML and PHP?