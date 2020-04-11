Bootstrap columns with items with margin

Hi there,

I am trying to create a row of 3 items or more that will shift down responsively.

I currently have the following which works:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/9bhpd24u/7/

They shift down ok, but I am having trouble getting margins on the right hand side of the inner items, so there is equal spacing between them, but also having the left and right ones align to the edges, if that makes sense ?

Can anyone help me add spacing to the items?

Many thanks