Bootstrap Code - Positioning an element

Hi everyone,
I’m trying to code a layout section for a homepage I’m working on but I’m getting quite stuck. The image below is how it looks at the moment:
I’m using bootstrap code (shown below) to put it together but I’m still having problems with the image in the third column. The png image is in a div and because I need to have it positioned so that it overlaps the green section that contains the layout, I’ve used relative positioning as you can see in the inline style below.
The problem is that I need the bottom of the div (containing the image) to be positioned at the bottom of the section while still have the top of the div positioned outside the section so that the image looks like it’s overlapping. As you can see from the screenshot, the bottom of the image looks cut off.
I need the first 2 columns to remain vertically centred within the green section (no matter how much text is added but the image in the third column needs to remain where it is and scale (within the div) if the height of the overall section becomes taller.
Sorry not sure if that makes sense but if anyone has any advice on how to get this working, I’d be grateful. Have been trying to figure it out for ages!
Thanks in advance.
<section class="content content-09" style="background-color: #D3DBD4;">
<div class="container">
<!-- ROW 1 -->
<div class="row align-items-center">
<!-- COL 1 -->
<div class="col-12 col-md-8">
<!-- NESTED ROW AND 2 COLS -->
<div class="row">
<div class="col-12 col-md-6">
<h3>How I can help</h3>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-12 col-md-6">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit...</p>
<a class="btn btn-primary" href="#" rel="noopener" title="">Read More</a>
</div>
<div class="col-12 col-md-6">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit...</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- COL 2 -->
<div class="col-12 col-md-4" style="position: relative; top: -3rem; bottom: 0;">
<img src="{{ 'images/content/homepage-portrait-placeholder.png' | asset_url }}">
</div>
</div><!-- row -->
</div>
</section>