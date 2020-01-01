Bootstrap Code - Positioning an element

Hi,

There are are number of logic questions that remain unanswered in your question that need to be clarified before we can proceed.

What controls the height of the green block?

You say that you want the text vertically centred inside the green section which implies that something else is controlling the height of the green section? What actually controls the height of the green section?

If the text controls the height of the green section then the text is already centred vertically unless you meant that you wanted the text in the columns to be centred vertically in respect of each other? If so this has nothing to do with the green background as that is automatically controlled by the largest chunk of text.

How should the image in the right column scale?

You say you want the image at the bottom of the green block but to overlap the top of the green by xxpx amount. At the same time you say you want the image to scale up and down with the size of the green block. What happens when there is a lot of text? In order for the image to maintain aspect ratio at larger heights it would need to be much wider also which may mean that the image would either break out of its column width or indeed overlap the text.

You can’t just stretch the image vertically but not horizontally if this is supposed to be a real world image object. If you don’t mind the image being squished then of course you can just stretch it vertically but if this is an image of a person then it will look very odd.

Your choices would be to create the image as a background image instead and then it be underneath the text in the case that there happens to be a lot of text (or absolutely place the image so that it can be layered under the text).

In any case you will never use position:relative for moving things around like this as it is not meant for that type of behaviour. Position:relative only moves things visually but their physical space is always reserved at their original position (hence the gap at the bottom in your demo).

can you attache the actual image you are using so that we can use it any demos we provide so that its behaviour can be tested.

If you can answer those points above then we will be closer to providing a solution