Bootstrap basic layout -what/how to learn?

I’m trying to create a site similar to the Bootstrap 3 documentation page with a sidebar navigation, (only difference is that I want the sidebar nav on the left hand side).
I understand enough HTML to get a website working, some basic CSS, but am struggling to get an understanding of the basic structure of such a page as the above and realize I have to figure that out before proceeding with the rest. It would be helpful to learn this instead of just getting an answer to which lines in the code needs changing.
What specifically do I need to learn in order to set up a responsive Boostrap structure correctly? Are there any good beginner guides on this?