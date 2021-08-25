Bootstrap basic layout -what/how to learn?

I know you won’t like to hear this but I would avoid bootstrap3 as it is wholly based on floats and a nightmare to maintain. Hardly anyone uses floats for layout these days so I would look at bootstrap4 which uses flex and is much easier to work with as you don’t constantly have to contain or clear floats. If you don’t understand what to clear or contain a float means then don’t pass go until you look that up

The basic grid methodology in either is mostly the same anyway

pyxxel: pyxxel: What specifically do I need to learn in order to set up a responsive Boostrap structure correctly

For bootstrap3 you mst study this page as the whole of bootstrap is concerned with the grid and all the examples you need are on this page.

https://getbootstrap.com/docs/3.4/css/#grid

You need to copy those grid set ups and play around with them until you understand exactly how they work and how to use them. This is the most important part because all bootstrap pages must have a certain structure.

There must be a container element as this contains padding for the gutters (which you shouldn’t change unless you know why). Then elements are always inside a .col?? element which itself must be a direct child of the row element. The row element has negative margins that match the padding on the container in order to set up the gutter system for the columns. Break or change one of these inadvertently and you break the whole layout.

Never change any of the boostrap files directly. Always make changes in your custom css with custom classes and in that way you avoid breaking the whole site.

Avoid changing container, row or column styles unless you are proficient. In essence you add your content inside a col container and then style your content as you want but let the bootstrap grid do its work from its defined column classes.