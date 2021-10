Hi people!

I am using Drupal 9 and Bootstrap/Bootstrap Barrio.

Afte the latest Bootstrap update it does not recognize the blockquote tag.

I know so much that you can’t write:

<blockquote> TEXT </blockquote>

You have to write:

<blockquote class="blockquote text-right"> TEXT </blockquote>

But I have maybe thousand errors of the first type. Do I have to correct each one of them manually?

I can’t figure out to fix this. Any advice i highly valued.

Thanks in advance!