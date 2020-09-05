Bootstrap and highlighted text

toplisek: toplisek: In this way it is not needed to eliminate Bootstrap original styling as it should be kept as it is.

The mark element is much like other html elements in that it has some default user agent (UA) styling to give it a colour and a background.

In Chrome you get a yellow background and a black text by default. Normalise .css (usually included with bootstrap) applies the same styles so there is no change to the default. Bootstrap 3 only changes the background color to #fcf8e3 and adds .2em padding.

If you want to use your class of .highlight then you only need to address those 3 values plus whatever else you wanted.

e.g.

mark.highlight {background:red;color:blue;padding:0 .5em;}

No need to use the wrong element for the job and no need to change the bootstrap defaults.

toplisek: toplisek: When I place code without Bootstrap it will eliminate highlighted text. Is this Bootstrap issue as Z-index -1 will not work? I mean, is it allowed -1 inside Bootstrap?

I have no idea what that means as z-index has nothing to do with any of this unless you are absolutely placing an element on top of another element.

z-index:-1 is perfectly valid and will move the element below other elements of higher z-index within the same stacking context. If a parent is not positioned or has an auto z-index you could find the background goes below the background of the parent. A positioned parent with a z-index other than auto is atomic and no positioned elements can escape that context and will not appear under a parent’s background.

This is pretty basic css for z-index so is worth studying if you are still unsure how it all works together