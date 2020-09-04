I have tested Bootstrap and highlighted text. It seems it uses
I have tested Bootstrap and highlighted text. It seems it uses
<MARK>
element. Is there any possibility to make clear fix and stop styles as any custom designed highlighted text will be corrupted due to this.
I really didn’t understand what you are asking and what you want to achieve - sorry! Maybe some code or an example would help
Boostrap V3 (I have not tested upper version…) uses
mark {
color: #000;
background: #ff0;
}
If you use a code like:
<mark class="highlight">Register Now!</mark>
It will corrupt all elements if you place custom code. Probably, it is the best to manually remove this line from Bootstrap.
I have solved using unique element for this element called mark. In this way it is not needed to eliminate Bootstrap original styling as it should be kept as it is.