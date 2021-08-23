Bootstrap 5 or earlier version (for compatibility)?

PaulOB: PaulOB: The smooth scrolling in latest version of bootstrap is handled by the css property scroll-behaviour:smooth. :root { scroll-behavior: smooth; }

Ah! I found for this problem here (scroll down to “cross-browser solution”) with a script to be inserted into the HTML document:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ // Add smooth scrolling to all links $("a").on('click', function(event) { // Make sure this.hash has a value before overriding default behavior if (this.hash !== "") { // Prevent default anchor click behavior event.preventDefault(); // Store hash var hash = this.hash; // Using jQuery's animate() method to add smooth page scroll // The optional number (800) specifies the number of milliseconds it takes to scroll to the specified area $('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $(hash).offset().top }, 800, function(){ // Add hash (#) to URL when done scrolling (default click behavior) window.location.hash = hash; }); } // End if }); }); </script>

(I first tried the Smooth scroll behaviour Polyfill mentioned here but must have misunderstood something as I couldn’t get it to work)

Now I get the smooth-scrolling in Safari and still works in Firefox

Regarding the CSS document I found the code you mentioned, with some additions:

@media (prefers-reduced-motion: no-preference) { :root { scroll-behavior: smooth; } }

I tested the page in both browsers both with the above code present and removed. Either way it worked in both browsers.

So I’m wondering if the correct thing is to remove it, or if it’s used by Firefox and other supported browsers for an improved Bootstrap 5 type scroll while for non-supported browsers (i.e. Safari) the new script kicks in because “scroll-behavior: smooth” isn’t recognized?

It’s such a simple page though that it hardly seems worth the overhead of bootstrap although bootstrap 5 is better than previous incarnations in this respect.

Yes, I chose a simple template to get started (to make things simpler for a novice like myself).

I’ll be adding sidebar navigation on the left side like this one on Bootstraptheme.com or better yet (because it has smooth-scrolling), this one on StartBoostrap.com.

However, within Safari the last one doesn’t stay in place when scrolling the page nor have smooth scrolling. Perhaps both problems are likely due to the same “scroll-behavior: smooth” problem?

I assume they’re both taken from the GetBootstrap.com version 3 “Getting started” page’s sidebar nav (right side).