Bootstrap 5 or earlier version (for compatibility)?

HTML & CSS
#1

Should I go for Bootstrap 5 when designing a site from scratch (probably using a template as a starting point), or would Bootstrap 4 or even 3 be OK as well?
The reason for asking is that I noticed that when testing one of the templates I’m considering for starting (Startbootstrap.com scrolling nav) I noticed that the smooth scrolling works fine in Firefox (latest version) but is completely gone in Safari (version 13).
Bootstrap 3 and 4 versions of the same template however work just fine in both browsers.

I have looked into the issue and believe there are some workarounds (haven’t tried them out myself yet though), but wonder if using say Bootstrap 4 would allow for users of older browsers to visit my site without issues, or if there are good reasons to avoid it and rather spend time finding workarounds to the code.

#2

This is a recently updated article that should give you an idea of the trade-offs between the two versions. I’ve not given v5 a go yet; v4 has always given me what I need, though I’ve not used it in a production setting.

#3

The smooth scrolling in latest version of bootstrap is handled by the css property scroll-behaviour:smooth.

:root {
    scroll-behavior: smooth;
}

Safari doesn’t support this property yet (its still under an experimental flag I believe). I’m sure it will get implemented eventually. The rest of the page should work ok though and the js scrollspy nav highlight is working as is the rest of the page as far as I can see.

It’s such a simple page though that it hardly seems worth the overhead of bootstrap although bootstrap 5 is better than previous incarnations in this respect.

#4

Ah! I found for this problem here (scroll down to “cross-browser solution”) with a script to be inserted into the HTML document:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
  // Add smooth scrolling to all links
  $("a").on('click', function(event) {

    // Make sure this.hash has a value before overriding default behavior
    if (this.hash !== "") {
      // Prevent default anchor click behavior
      event.preventDefault();

      // Store hash
      var hash = this.hash;

      // Using jQuery's animate() method to add smooth page scroll
      // The optional number (800) specifies the number of milliseconds it takes to scroll to the specified area
      $('html, body').animate({
        scrollTop: $(hash).offset().top
      }, 800, function(){

        // Add hash (#) to URL when done scrolling (default click behavior)
        window.location.hash = hash;
      });
    } // End if
  });
});
</script>

(I first tried the Smooth scroll behaviour Polyfill mentioned here but must have misunderstood something as I couldn’t get it to work)

Now I get the smooth-scrolling in Safari and still works in Firefox :grinning:

Regarding the CSS document I found the code you mentioned, with some additions:

@media (prefers-reduced-motion: no-preference) {
  :root {
    scroll-behavior: smooth;
  }
}

I tested the page in both browsers both with the above code present and removed. Either way it worked in both browsers.
So I’m wondering if the correct thing is to remove it, or if it’s used by Firefox and other supported browsers for an improved Bootstrap 5 type scroll while for non-supported browsers (i.e. Safari) the new script kicks in because “scroll-behavior: smooth” isn’t recognized?

Yes, I chose a simple template to get started (to make things simpler for a novice like myself).
I’ll be adding sidebar navigation on the left side like this one on Bootstraptheme.com or better yet (because it has smooth-scrolling), this one on StartBoostrap.com.
However, within Safari the last one doesn’t stay in place when scrolling the page nor have smooth scrolling. Perhaps both problems are likely due to the same “scroll-behavior: smooth” problem?

I assume they’re both taken from the GetBootstrap.com version 3 “Getting started” page’s sidebar nav (right side).