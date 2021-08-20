Bootstrap 5 or earlier version (for compatibility)?

HTML & CSS
#1

Should I go for Bootstrap 5 when designing a site from scratch (probably using a template as a starting point), or would Bootstrap 4 or even 3 be OK as well?
The reason for asking is that I noticed that when testing one of the templates I’m considering for starting (Startbootstrap.com scrolling nav) I noticed that the smooth scrolling works fine in Firefox (latest version) but is completely gone in Safari (version 13).
Bootstrap 3 and 4 versions of the same template however work just fine in both browsers.

I have looked into the issue and believe there are some workarounds (haven’t tried them out myself yet though), but wonder if using say Bootstrap 4 would allow for users of older browsers to visit my site without issues, or if there are good reasons to avoid it and rather spend time finding workarounds to the code.

#2

This is a recently updated article that should give you an idea of the trade-offs between the two versions. I’ve not given v5 a go yet; v4 has always given me what I need, though I’ve not used it in a production setting.

#3

The smooth scrolling in latest version of bootstrap is handled by the css property scroll-behaviour:smooth.

:root {
    scroll-behavior: smooth;
}

Safari doesn’t support this property yet (its still under an experimental flag I believe). I’m sure it will get implemented eventually. The rest of the page should work ok though and the js scrollspy nav highlight is working as is the rest of the page as far as I can see.

It’s such a simple page though that it hardly seems worth the overhead of bootstrap although bootstrap 5 is better than previous incarnations in this respect.