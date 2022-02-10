Bootstrap 5 nav over hero image

having issues with a bootstrap 5 nabber over a hero image… in mobile when the menu is expanded it pushed down the hero, rather than show over it. I have tried playing with the z-index but that didn’t seem to work. There are two states to this nav… after the user scrolls 200px ‘fixed-top’ is added. The nav seems to work after scrolling and the nav is fixed. It’s before they scroll where the issue is.
here is a codepen with what I have…
https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/ExbKKbG
html
<header id="" class="site-header">
<nav id="navbar_top" class="navbar navbar-expand-lg ">
<div class="container">
<a class="navbar-brand" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>">
logo here
</a>
<a class="nav-phone" href="#">(555) 867-5309</a>
<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#main_nav" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation">
<span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
</button>
<div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="main_nav">
<ul class="navbar-nav mx-auto">
<li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li>
<li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li>
<li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li>
<li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li>
<li class="nav-item dropdown">
<a class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" data-bs-toggle="dropdown"> Dropdown right </a>
<ul class="dropdown-menu dropdown-menu-right">
<li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#"> Submenu item 1</a></li>
<li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#"> Submenu item 2 </a></li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
<ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto hide-mobile">
<li class="nav-item social-nav-item">
<a class="nav-link social-nav-link red" href="" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i></a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item social-nav-item">
<a class="nav-link social-nav-link red" href="" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-instagram-square"></i></a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item social-nav-item">
<a class="nav-link social-nav-link red" href="" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-twitter-square"></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
</div> <!-- navbar-collapse.// -->
</div> <!-- container-fluid.// -->
</nav>
</header><!-- #masthead -->
<section class="hero">
<div class="container h-100">
<div class="row h-100">
<div class="col-md-10 offset-md-1 my-auto text-center">
<h1 class="headingLg white uc" data-aos="fade-right" data-aos-delay="400">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet</h1>
<h2 class="headingSm white uc" data-aos="fade-right" data-aos-delay="400">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet</h2>
</div>
</div><!-- close row -->
</div><!-- close container -->
</section>
<section class="mobile-tool-bar bg-theme">
<div class="row d-flex justify-content-evenly h-100">
<div class="col text-center my-auto">
<a class="white" href="#"><i class="fas fa-phone"></i></a>
</div>
<div class="col text-center my-auto">
<a class="white" href="#" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-instagram-square"></i></a>
</div>
<div class="col text-center my-auto">
<a class="white" href="#" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</section>
css
/* ===== Nav section ======== */
#navbar_top{
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);
}
.fixed-top{
background-color: #751912 !important;
}
.fixed-top {
top: -40px;
transform: translateY(40px);
transition: transform .3s;
}
.navbar-brand{
display: none;
}
.fixed-top .navbar-brand{
display: block;
}
.nav-phone{
display: block;
}
.fixed-top .nav-phone{
display: none !important;
}
.fixed-top .navbar-brand img{
width: 150px;
}
.navbar-nav .nav-item, .navbar-nav .nav-item a{
color: #fff;
}
.navbar-toggler {
padding: .25rem .75rem;
font-size: 1.25rem;
line-height: 1;
background-color: rgba(237, 237, 237, 0.24);
border: 1px solid rgb(252, 252, 252);
border-radius: .25rem;
transition: box-shadow .15s ease-in-out;
color: #000;
}
@media (max-width: 1399px) {
}
/* Large devices (desktops, less than 1200px)*/
@media (max-width: 1199.98px) {
}
/*// Medium devices (tablets, less than 992px)*/
@media (max-width: 991.98px) {
.navbar-nav .nav-item, .navbar-nav .nav-item a{
color: #000;
}
.fixed-top .navbar-nav .nav-item, .fixed-top .navbar-nav .nav-item a{
color: #fff !important;
}
.hide-mobile{
display: none;
}
}
/*// Small devices (landscape phones, less than 768px)*/
@media (max-width: 767.98px) {
}
/* Extra small devices (portrait phones, less than 576px)*/
@media (max-width: 575.98px) {
}
/* =====================================*/
/* ============= Hero ===============*/
/* =====================================*/
.mobile-tool-bar{
display: none;
font-size: 36px;
height:100px;
}
.hero{
margin-top: -60px;
height:800px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(0,0,0,.2) 0%, rgba(0,0,0,.1) 46%, rgba(0,0,0,.1) 100%), url('https://i.imgur.com/SJLZLLx.jpeg');
background-repeat:no-repeat !important;
background-position: bottom left;
background-size: cover !important;
}
.bg-theme{
}
js
window.addEventListener('scroll', function() {
if (window.scrollY > 200) {
document.getElementById('navbar_top').classList.add('fixed-top');
// add padding top to show content behind navbar
navbar_height = document.querySelector('.navbar').offsetHeight;
document.body.style.paddingTop = navbar_height + 'px';
} else {
document.getElementById('navbar_top').classList.remove('fixed-top');
// remove padding top from body
document.body.style.paddingTop = '0';
}
});
thanks in advance for any help