Bootstrap 5 nav over hero image

having issues with a bootstrap 5 nabber over a hero image… in mobile when the menu is expanded it pushed down the hero, rather than show over it. I have tried playing with the z-index but that didn’t seem to work. There are two states to this nav… after the user scrolls 200px ‘fixed-top’ is added. The nav seems to work after scrolling and the nav is fixed. It’s before they scroll where the issue is.

here is a codepen with what I have…

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/ExbKKbG

html

<header id="" class="site-header"> <nav id="navbar_top" class="navbar navbar-expand-lg "> <div class="container"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>"> logo here </a> <a class="nav-phone" href="#">(555) 867-5309</a> <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#main_nav" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation"> <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span> </button> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="main_nav"> <ul class="navbar-nav mx-auto"> <li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li> <li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li> <li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li> <li class="nav-item"><a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a></li> <li class="nav-item dropdown"> <a class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" data-bs-toggle="dropdown"> Dropdown right </a> <ul class="dropdown-menu dropdown-menu-right"> <li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#"> Submenu item 1</a></li> <li><a class="dropdown-item" href="#"> Submenu item 2 </a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto hide-mobile"> <li class="nav-item social-nav-item"> <a class="nav-link social-nav-link red" href="" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i></a> </li> <li class="nav-item social-nav-item"> <a class="nav-link social-nav-link red" href="" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-instagram-square"></i></a> </li> <li class="nav-item social-nav-item"> <a class="nav-link social-nav-link red" href="" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-twitter-square"></i></a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- navbar-collapse.// --> </div> <!-- container-fluid.// --> </nav> </header><!-- #masthead --> <section class="hero"> <div class="container h-100"> <div class="row h-100"> <div class="col-md-10 offset-md-1 my-auto text-center"> <h1 class="headingLg white uc" data-aos="fade-right" data-aos-delay="400">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet</h1> <h2 class="headingSm white uc" data-aos="fade-right" data-aos-delay="400">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet</h2> </div> </div><!-- close row --> </div><!-- close container --> </section> <section class="mobile-tool-bar bg-theme"> <div class="row d-flex justify-content-evenly h-100"> <div class="col text-center my-auto"> <a class="white" href="#"><i class="fas fa-phone"></i></a> </div> <div class="col text-center my-auto"> <a class="white" href="#" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-instagram-square"></i></a> </div> <div class="col text-center my-auto"> <a class="white" href="#" target="_blank"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i></a> </div> </div> </section>

css

/* ===== Nav section ======== */ #navbar_top{ background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); } .fixed-top{ background-color: #751912 !important; } .fixed-top { top: -40px; transform: translateY(40px); transition: transform .3s; } .navbar-brand{ display: none; } .fixed-top .navbar-brand{ display: block; } .nav-phone{ display: block; } .fixed-top .nav-phone{ display: none !important; } .fixed-top .navbar-brand img{ width: 150px; } .navbar-nav .nav-item, .navbar-nav .nav-item a{ color: #fff; } .navbar-toggler { padding: .25rem .75rem; font-size: 1.25rem; line-height: 1; background-color: rgba(237, 237, 237, 0.24); border: 1px solid rgb(252, 252, 252); border-radius: .25rem; transition: box-shadow .15s ease-in-out; color: #000; } @media (max-width: 1399px) { } /* Large devices (desktops, less than 1200px)*/ @media (max-width: 1199.98px) { } /*// Medium devices (tablets, less than 992px)*/ @media (max-width: 991.98px) { .navbar-nav .nav-item, .navbar-nav .nav-item a{ color: #000; } .fixed-top .navbar-nav .nav-item, .fixed-top .navbar-nav .nav-item a{ color: #fff !important; } .hide-mobile{ display: none; } } /*// Small devices (landscape phones, less than 768px)*/ @media (max-width: 767.98px) { } /* Extra small devices (portrait phones, less than 576px)*/ @media (max-width: 575.98px) { } /* =====================================*/ /* ============= Hero ===============*/ /* =====================================*/ .mobile-tool-bar{ display: none; font-size: 36px; height:100px; } .hero{ margin-top: -60px; height:800px; background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(0,0,0,.2) 0%, rgba(0,0,0,.1) 46%, rgba(0,0,0,.1) 100%), url('https://i.imgur.com/SJLZLLx.jpeg'); background-repeat:no-repeat !important; background-position: bottom left; background-size: cover !important; } .bg-theme{ }

js

window.addEventListener('scroll', function() { if (window.scrollY > 200) { document.getElementById('navbar_top').classList.add('fixed-top'); // add padding top to show content behind navbar navbar_height = document.querySelector('.navbar').offsetHeight; document.body.style.paddingTop = navbar_height + 'px'; } else { document.getElementById('navbar_top').classList.remove('fixed-top'); // remove padding top from body document.body.style.paddingTop = '0'; } });

thanks in advance for any help