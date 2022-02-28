Bootstrap 5 collapse - how to toggle

I’m trying to create an accordion affect where I have the controls in one column and the expanded sections in another column. Because they are in a different column I’m trying to use the bootstrap collapse functions instead of the accordion. Right now each one seems to operate separately and when I open one the other doesn’t close…

I’m trying to show only one at a time and have a “active” class on the button of the open one… when the user clicks a different option I want the other to close and open the clicked class and add active to the clicked button.

here is a codepen of what I have so far



html

<section> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-5 col-lg-4"> <button class="collapseTabTheme active" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#tabsCollapse1" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="tabsCollapse1"> Toggle first element </button> <button class="collapseTabTheme" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#tabsCollapse2" aria-expanded="false" aria-controls="tabsCollapse2"> Toggle 2nd element </button> <button class="collapseTabTheme" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#tabsCollapse3" aria-expanded="false" aria-controls="tabsCollapse3"> Toggle 3rd element </button> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-lg-8"> <div class="inner-content"> <div class="collapse show multi-collapse" id="tabsCollapse1"> <div class="card card-body"> first...Some placeholder content for the first collapse component of this multi-collapse example. This panel is hidden by default but revealed when the user activates the relevant trigger. </div> </div> <div class="collapse multi-collapse" id="tabsCollapse2"> <div class="card card-body"> second...Some placeholder content for the first collapse component of this multi-collapse example. This panel is hidden by default but revealed when the user activates the relevant trigger. </div> </div> <div class="collapse multi-collapse" id="tabsCollapse3"> <div class="card card-body"> third...Some placeholder content for the first collapse component of this multi-collapse example. This panel is hidden by default but revealed when the user activates the relevant trigger. </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section>

css