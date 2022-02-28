Bootstrap 5 collapse - how to toggle

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m trying to create an accordion affect where I have the controls in one column and the expanded sections in another column. Because they are in a different column I’m trying to use the bootstrap collapse functions instead of the accordion. Right now each one seems to operate separately and when I open one the other doesn’t close…

I’m trying to show only one at a time and have a “active” class on the button of the open one… when the user clicks a different option I want the other to close and open the clicked class and add active to the clicked button.

here is a codepen of what I have so far

html

  <section>
    <div class="container">

      <div class="row">
        <div class="col-md-5 col-lg-4">

          <button class="collapseTabTheme active" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#tabsCollapse1" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="tabsCollapse1">
          Toggle first element
          </button>


          <button class="collapseTabTheme" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#tabsCollapse2" aria-expanded="false" aria-controls="tabsCollapse2">
          Toggle 2nd element
          </button>

          <button class="collapseTabTheme" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#tabsCollapse3" aria-expanded="false" aria-controls="tabsCollapse3">
          Toggle 3rd element
          </button>
       

        </div>

        <div class="col-md-7 col-lg-8">
          <div class="inner-content">
            
            <div class="collapse show multi-collapse" id="tabsCollapse1">
              <div class="card card-body">
                first...Some placeholder content for the first collapse component of this multi-collapse example. This panel is hidden by default but revealed when the user activates the relevant trigger.
              </div>
            </div>
            
            <div class="collapse multi-collapse" id="tabsCollapse2">
              <div class="card card-body">
                second...Some placeholder content for the first collapse component of this multi-collapse example. This panel is hidden by default but revealed when the user activates the relevant trigger.
              </div>
            </div>

            <div class="collapse multi-collapse" id="tabsCollapse3">
              <div class="card card-body">
                third...Some placeholder content for the first collapse component of this multi-collapse example. This panel is hidden by default but revealed when the user activates the relevant trigger.
              </div>
            </div>

          </div>
        </div>

      </div>
    

    </div>
  </section>

css

.collapseTabTheme{
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  background-color: #f7f7f7;
  border-radius: 1px;
  margin-bottom: 10px;
  padding: 10px;
  text-decoration: none;
  border: none;
  text-align: left;
}
.collapseTabTheme.active{
  background-color: #638b13;
  color: #fff;
}

.inner-content{
  background-color: #f7f7f7;
  width: 100%;
  min-height: 600px;
}
.inner-content .card{
  background-color: #f7f7f7;
  border: none;
}
#2

You’re looking for the bootstrap tab pills pattern…

2 Likes
#3

Thanks Dave!

1 Like