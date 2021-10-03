Bootstrap 5 carousel - how to vertically center text inside items

I’ve got a bs5 carrousel with a background image for each carousel item. Each item has a fixed height.

I’m having trouble vertically and centering the content inside the carousel item. I played around with ```

aligns-items-center justify-content-center but then it was adding both h tags on the same line.

below is what I have now… also here his a codepen Codepen

<style type="text/css"> .carousel-hero, .carousel-inner{ height: 600px; } .carousel-hero .carousel-item{ padding:50px; height: 600px; background-repeat:no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: cover; } </style> <section class="hero carousel-hero"> <div id="homeHerocarousel" class="carousel slide" data-bs-ride="carousel"> <div class="carousel-indicators"> <button type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide-to="0" class="active" aria-current="true" aria-label="Slide 1"></button> <button type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide-to="1" aria-label="Slide 2"></button> <button type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide-to="2" aria-label="Slide 3"></button> </div> <div class="carousel-inner h-100"> <div class="carousel-item active " style="background-image: url('https://photo941.com/assets/img/hero-2.jpg');"> <div class="row"> <div class="my-auto text-center "> <h1 class="hero-headline white text-center">Item 1</h1> <h3 class="hero-subhead white text-center">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,</h3> </div> </div><!-- close row --> </div> <!-- close item --> <div class="carousel-item " style="background-image: url('https://photo941.com/assets/img/hero-1.jpg')"> <div class="my-auto text-center "> <h1 class="hero-headline white text-center">Item 2</h1> <h3 class="hero-subhead white text-center">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,</h3> </div> </div> <!-- close item --> <div class="carousel-item " style="background-image: url('https://photo941.com/assets/img/hero-3.jpg')"> <div class="my-auto text-center "> <h1 class="hero-headline white text-center">Item 3</h1> <h3 class="hero-subhead white text-center">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,</h3> </div> </div> <!-- close item --> </div> <!-- close inner --> <button class="carousel-control-prev" type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide="prev"> <span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="visually-hidden">Previous</span> </button> <button class="carousel-control-next" type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide="next"> <span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="visually-hidden">Next</span> </button> </div> </section>

I don’t know why I can’t get my head around centering w flex