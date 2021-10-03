Bootstrap 5 carousel - how to vertically center text inside items

I’ve got a bs5 carrousel with a background image for each carousel item. Each item has a fixed height.
I’m having trouble vertically and centering the content inside the carousel item. I played around with ```
aligns-items-center justify-content-center but then it was adding both h tags on the same line.
below is what I have now… also here his a codepen Codepen
<style type="text/css">
.carousel-hero, .carousel-inner{
height: 600px;
}
.carousel-hero .carousel-item{
padding:50px;
height: 600px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-position: center;
background-size: cover;
}
</style>
<section class="hero carousel-hero">
<div id="homeHerocarousel" class="carousel slide" data-bs-ride="carousel">
<div class="carousel-indicators">
<button type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide-to="0" class="active" aria-current="true" aria-label="Slide 1"></button>
<button type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide-to="1" aria-label="Slide 2"></button>
<button type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide-to="2" aria-label="Slide 3"></button>
</div>
<div class="carousel-inner h-100">
<div class="carousel-item active " style="background-image: url('https://photo941.com/assets/img/hero-2.jpg');">
<div class="row">
<div class="my-auto text-center ">
<h1 class="hero-headline white text-center">Item 1</h1>
<h3 class="hero-subhead white text-center">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,</h3>
</div>
</div><!-- close row -->
</div> <!-- close item -->
<div class="carousel-item " style="background-image: url('https://photo941.com/assets/img/hero-1.jpg')">
<div class="my-auto text-center ">
<h1 class="hero-headline white text-center">Item 2</h1>
<h3 class="hero-subhead white text-center">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,</h3>
</div>
</div> <!-- close item -->
<div class="carousel-item " style="background-image: url('https://photo941.com/assets/img/hero-3.jpg')">
<div class="my-auto text-center ">
<h1 class="hero-headline white text-center">Item 3</h1>
<h3 class="hero-subhead white text-center">Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit,</h3>
</div>
</div> <!-- close item -->
</div> <!-- close inner -->
<button class="carousel-control-prev" type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide="prev">
<span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="visually-hidden">Previous</span>
</button>
<button class="carousel-control-next" type="button" data-bs-target="#homeHerocarousel" data-bs-slide="next">
<span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="visually-hidden">Next</span>
</button>
</div>
</section>
I don’t know why I can’t get my head around centering w flex