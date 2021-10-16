Bootstrap 5 card image overflow issue

Hello everybody,
I’m working through a bootstrap 5 Youtube tutorial and part of the tutorial talks about creating a profile card with a image on top(profile image) for most part it works but I’m having issues aligning the image. As of now the image seem to overlap or float over the card container.
I should also add that when the page is fully open its fine. the image overlaps when i start shrinking the screen,
Any ideas as to how to fix this?
image attached:
using Bootstrap 5
component issue: card / image alignment
image size: 246x205 (random image)
<div class="container">
<div class="row mt-2 ">
<!-- left col -->
<div class="col-md-4">
<div class="card bg-light">
<div class="card-body text-center">
<img src="../../images/Pic/Pic2.jfif" class="rounded-circle mb-3" alt="" />
<h3 class="card-title p-2"> Jane Doe</h3>
<!-- description -->
<p class="card-text m-2">
<span> Description</span><br />
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Dolor ex, natus sunt voluptatum eveniet nulla. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Dolor ex, natus sunt voluptatum eveniet nulla.
</p>
<!--- social media buttons -->
<a href="#"><i class="bi bi-twitter text-dark mx-1"></i></a>
<a href="#"><i class="bi bi-facebook text-dark mx-1"></i></a>
<a href="#"><i class="bi bi-instagram text-dark mx-1"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
</div> <!-- END of first col -->
<!-- right col -->
<div class="col-md-8">
right side
</div><!-- END card -->
</div><!-- END row -->
</div>