There’s no HTML to go with it so the most I can do is just explain that snippet. This also may change depending on other cascading CSS.

It grabs an element with the class bd-placeholder-img . It could be any element. It sets the font size to 1.125rem, which likely equates to 18px font size (16*1.125). The text anchor would center a string of pre-formatted text or auto-wrapped text . Then the user-select (all the lines) basically tell the browser to not let users interact with it. The -webkit , -moz- , and -ms- are prefixes (webkit, mozilla, and microsoft) used to help out older browsers that only have the experimental prefix version working. It’s in that order so that if they get to the regular user-select: none , it will overwrite the prefixed version and use the standard version.

That all applies to every screen size. But then there’s a media query, for 768px and up, it ups the font size. People seem to love 768 since that’s a typical portrait ipad size, but try not to think of it like that .