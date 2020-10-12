Bootstrap 4 Tempus dominus

JavaScript
#1

I’m using tempus dominus as my date and time picker.

Is there a way for the textbox to be empty unless you set a date?

Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/VweBXpz

#2

Hi @Chronzam, just omit the defaultDate option…

$(function () {
	$('#datetimepicker5').datetimepicker({
		format: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
		minDate: (new Date('1950-01-01')),
		maxDate: (new Date('2000-12-31')),
		useCurrent: false,
		defaultDate: (new Date('1950-01-01')), // <- remove this line
	});
});
#3

I added that so that when the picker was opened, it starts at that date.

#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.