Bootstrap 4 Tempus dominus

I’m using tempus dominus as my date and time picker.
Is there a way for the textbox to be empty unless you set a date?
Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/VweBXpz
Hi @Chronzam, just omit the
defaultDate option…
$(function () {
$('#datetimepicker5').datetimepicker({
format: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
minDate: (new Date('1950-01-01')),
maxDate: (new Date('2000-12-31')),
useCurrent: false,
defaultDate: (new Date('1950-01-01')), // <- remove this line
});
});
I added that so that when the picker was opened, it starts at that date.
