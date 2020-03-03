Bootstrap 4 Stop YouTube Video From Playing When Modal Closes

Hi All
I have Googled this and added a pile of different code options from what I found and none of them worked.
I am using the latest version on Bootstrap 4 and some of the posts I found go back as far as 2014.
I have a standard button calling a standard modal with a YouTube video embedded:
<div style="padding-top:1em;"><button type="button" class="btn btn-danger w-100 text-uppercase" style="text-shadow: 2px 2px #000000;" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#TrenchCrossing">Original Trench Crossing</button></div>
<!-- Modal -->
<div class="modal fade" id="TrenchCrossing" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-hidden="true">
<div class="modal-dialog modal-dialog-centered modal-lg" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-body">
<div class="embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9">
<iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ID?rel=0" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
When the modal opens all works well however when I close it the video keeps running in the background.
I have many videos in modals on this page and if you open and play another then 2 videos are playing and so on.
Can you please help me with some code to make sure when a modal closes all current videos stop playing.
Thanks for any help.
mrmbarnes