Bootstrap 4 Stop YouTube Video From Playing When Modal Closes

Hi All

I have Googled this and added a pile of different code options from what I found and none of them worked.

I am using the latest version on Bootstrap 4 and some of the posts I found go back as far as 2014.

I have a standard button calling a standard modal with a YouTube video embedded:

<div style="padding-top:1em;"><button type="button" class="btn btn-danger w-100 text-uppercase" style="text-shadow: 2px 2px #000000;" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#TrenchCrossing">Original Trench Crossing</button></div> <!-- Modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="TrenchCrossing" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-dialog-centered modal-lg" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9"> <iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ID?rel=0" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

When the modal opens all works well however when I close it the video keeps running in the background.

I have many videos in modals on this page and if you open and play another then 2 videos are playing and so on.

Can you please help me with some code to make sure when a modal closes all current videos stop playing.

Thanks for any help.

mrmbarnes