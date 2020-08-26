Bootstrap 4 mobile nav

I have a bootstrap 4 nav I’m having issues with. It’s kinda complicated because I’m changing the order of the the nav items (logo, nav links, and call to action button) on smaller screen sizes which is likely causing my problem. The problem is below 768 pixels when the hamburger icon shows . When you expand the nav it’s pushing the logo and call to action button below the nav. I want just the nav links to show on the expanded menu.
Also wondering with bootstrap 4 if the slide out animation can easily be changed to come out from the left side rather than the top.
link to dev site: http://poke.devlocation.site
here is my html
<header class="navigation-wrap bg-light start-header start-style fixed-top">
<div class="nav-container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-12">
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-md navbar-light">
<a class="navbar-brand order-2 order-md-1" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>">
<img src="<?php bloginfo('template_directory'); ?>/assets/img/poke-bros-logo.png" height="100" alt="">
</a>
<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#navbarSupportedContent" aria-controls="navbarSupportedContent" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation">
<span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
</button>
<div class="collapse navbar-collapse order-1 order-md-2" id="navbarSupportedContent">
<ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto py-4 py-md-0">
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>/menu/">MENU</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>/locations/">LOCATIONS</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>/about-us/">ABOUT</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="<?php echo get_site_url(); ?>/news/">NEWS</a>
</li>
</ul>
<ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto py-4 py-md-0 hide-on-mobile">
<li class="nav-item nav-order-online ">
<a class="nav-link chownow-order-online " href="https://ordering.chownow.com/order/10830/locations/?>" >ORDER<br>ONLINE</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div><!-- collapse navbar-collapse -->
<div class="nav-order-online d-block d-md-none order-3">
<!-- <a class="nav-link" href="#">ORDER<br>ONLINE</a> -->
<a class="nav-link chownow-order-online" href="https://ordering.chownow.com/order/10830/locations/?>" >ORDER<br>ONLINE</a>
</div><!-- nav-order-online -->
</nav><!-- close collapse navbar-collapse -->
</div><!-- close col -->
</div><!-- close row -->
</div><!-- close container -->
</header>