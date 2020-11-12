Bootstrap 4 Floating Sticky Nav over Hero image

aaron4osu: aaron4osu: How do I recreate this where all the nav html comes first and then the hero section comes after the closing header tag.

The main problem is that you seem to want your hero background image to be behind your social and nav elements. If this is a ‘must have’ then you would have no option but to offset the hero and drag it back under the nav if you moved the html to separate blocks.

There are also 2 other things to consider in that firstly your fixed header will disappear once the header div has scrolled away as position:sticky is sticky in regards to its container and not the viewport. This happens in your example once you scroll the header away and then the nav scrolls away once the header hero has scrolled. If you move the html so that the hero is no longer in the header image then the nav will not remain sticky because the header is only the size of the nav and is therefore already at the boundary of its container and will scroll away.

You would need to move the nav out of the header div and be a direct child of the body and then it will stick at the top while all the page content scrolls.

I would be inclined to remove the social and nav from the header div and have the hero start underneath the nav and not behind it. This means you won’t cut off any of the image when first displayed.

Here’s how I would go about it (note I added a background colour behind the social icons because the hero image no longer lies behind it).

I basically just moved those elements out of the header altogether.

If you want the hero behind those elements then you will have to use a magic number fix and put a negative top margin on the hero and adjust z-indexes accordingly.